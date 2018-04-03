Aubrey McCoy Foster of Roswell, Georgia passed away on March 20, 2018. Born on May 17, 1930 in Crozet, he was the son of Ruth Ballard and ‘Babe Foster.’ He was a proud alumnus of Virginia Tech and a veteran of the U.S Army in post-war Germany. His successful career spanned decades in the home sewing industry including serving as General Manager of Simplicity Pattern Corporation in New York City. Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife Sara Cake Foster and is survived by his three sons, Aubrey Jr., Brian, Warren and followed

by his grandchildren, Lexi, Pace and Jackson Foster.

Aubrey was born the eighth of nine children in Crozet. Growing up he played baseball, picked peaches, raised a pet pig and ran the 100 yd dash in 10 seconds. After graduating from Crozet High, Aubrey enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in post war Germany. He experienced some of his happiest moments in the service and returned home with a brand new MG sports car. On the GI Bill, Aubrey enrolled at Virginia Tech to study business administration. He was the first of his family to attend college and in every way, he made the best out of his Hokie experience! When college was over Aubrey moved to New York City to begin a thriving sales career that took him all over the nation. For years he was Southeastern Sales Manager of Simplicity Pattern Corporation.

Long before interstate highways, you could not name a town in the southeast that Aubrey had not visited. Those years of dedication led to a promotion to General Manager and a move back to NYC to be happily reunited with his long time girlfriend, Sara Cake of Greenwich, Connecticut. After years of big city work and socializing, Sara and Aubrey were soon married and blessed with three sons. They raised their family first in Scarsdale, New York and then moved to Sandy Springs, Georgia where Aubrey started and succeeded with his own home based business. He was all consumed with his work until his mid 80s and his family and friends suspect it was the very thing that kept him going after his wife Sara passed away.

Whether it be his small town childhood, college, the Army or his career in NYC, Aubrey made lifelong friends wherever he went. He was a proud Virginian and loved his sons and his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

May this moment serve as an opportunity for daily remembrance of all the reasons our parents are cherished. His legacy shall live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.