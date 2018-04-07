Lafferty Appreciation

Retiring Planning Com-missioner Russell “Mac” Lafferty was honored by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on March 14 for his eight years of service. Lafferty, from a long-established Crozet family, served for six years on the Crozet Community Advisory Council when it was first formed and was appointed to the Planning Commission to represent the Jack Jouett District after he moved to Charlottes-ville. Lafferty also served on several transportation committees and was known for his stress on bike and pedestrian access. He was also involved in the lengthy update of the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

Jack Jouett Supervisor Diantha McKeel presented a certificate, noting the Board’s “appreciation for preserving the quality of Albemarle County.” Former Supervisor Dennis Rooker addressed the board and praised Lafferty as “one of a few people who make important contributions to the public good. He has contributed thousands of hours. As an engineer, he was a natural on the Commission.”

On hand for the ceremony were his daughter Jennifer More, now the Planning Commissioner for the White Hall District, and grandsons Miles and Micah More. Micah briefly addressed the board in support of his granddad, promptly his mother to say, “We’re raising the next generation of commissioners.”

Lafferty, accepting the award, said, “I wanted to keep Albemarle like it was when I grew up, a special place, for my grandkids.”