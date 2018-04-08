WAHS Production of Legally Blonde Brings Down the House

Socialite Elle Wood is enjoying an intimate, candlelit dinner under the rose arbor at a classy restaurant in the Berkeley Hills, wearing the perfect dress, to celebrate her expected engagement to highly eligible UCLA classmate Warner. This cozy opening scene was preceded by an enthusiastic parade of Delta Nu sorority sisters singing “Omigod You Guys!” in anticipation. Leaning across the table, Elle extends her hand to receive the ring, and—wealthy, conceited Warner instead announces he is breaking up with her! “I have plans,” he sings condescendingly, including attending Harvard Law School and eventually becoming a Senator. These plans require a wife who is “serious” rather than frivolous and “tacky,” like you-know-who.

Elle does appear to be your stereotypical Malibu girl—beautiful, tan, with long blond hair, a small fluffy dog (Bruiser), and always wearing pink, her “signature color.” But Warner, played and powerfully sung by Tyler Gale, has not bargained on her feisty spirit; we soon discover that Elle is not going to take this lying down. Her fury at this tawdry treatment is quickly translated into action. Over the course of the show, she proves that appearances can be deceiving, rising above this stereotype to become a successful law student.

The WAHS theater ensemble’s production of Legally Blonde, presented March 16-18, represented high school musical theater at its finest—featuring a cast of thousands (well, maybe a hundred), glorious voices, fine acting, laugh-out-loud humor, a great message, high energy, and pure joyful enthusiasm—and earning a well-deserved standing ovation from the packed house.

Directed by Caitlin Pitts, with Assistant Director Olivia Gallmeyer, vocal direction by Amber Blakovich, and orchestral direction by Joel Hartshorn, the Broadway show was written by Heather Hach with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, based on the 2001 movie of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon, based itself on the novel by Amanda Brown. The show is witty, savvy, edgy, uproariously funny, and perfectly captures the spirit of our times. The only word I can find to describe the WAHS production is fabulous!

Determined to earn Warner’s love at any cost, Elle herself applies to Harvard Law, and she and a huge chorus of loyal college friends break down the defenses of the staid, uptight Harvard Law admissions team—played by administrators Darah Bonham and Tim Driver—with a real parade at her interview, complete with marching band and Elle as the drum majorette. With her beauty and spirit contributing to her convincing argument in favor of diversity, she manages to get accepted. But then comes the hard part: she actually has to study.

Elle provides a dramatic contrast to the ambitious, preppy, and cutthroat law students. Prodigiously talented singer, dancer, and actress Chloe Horner is more than up to portraying this central role, lighting up the stage in practically every scene. By turns bubbly and soulful, shallow and thoughtful, she never loses her spunk, her dramatic energy, nor her mellifluous vocals. Elle is helped to overcome many obstacles—including the ruthless and slimy Professor Callahan (Ben Burroughs), Warner’s new girlfriend, the devious Vivienne (Camille Kielbasa), and her own bad habits—by star student Emmet, who believes in her intelligence and ability to excel and encourages her to be her best self, singing “with the chance we’ve been given, we have to be driven.”

Emmet was masterfully played and sung by Tristan Rose, who was the musical standout of the show with his gorgeous, velvet voice and humble charm (unmasked by Elle in “Take it Like a Man”). All three leads—Horner, Rose, and Gale—display a wide vocal range and versatility that is reflected their ability to handle the score’s complex harmonies and melodies. Elle is also aided by the Greek Chorus, a kind of band of angels who appear to encourage her at her most challenging moments, led by sorority sisters Serena (Arina Bratkovska), Margot (Evelyn Garey), and Pilar (Abigail Cole). Bratkovska especially has a great voice and stage presence.

Elle also befriends the hairdresser Paulette, whose throaty, soulful rendition of “Ireland” was a show stopper, and perfectly in sync with the St. Patrick’s Day weekend! When Elle and Emmet are able to use their new legal knowledge to help Paulette reclaim her dog, Rufus, from her cruel ex, Elle has a revelation, singing “is this law? Is this why they work and slog—to help the underdog?” Emmett and Paulette help her not only pass, but excel in the difficult law classes as she finds herself and achieves her dream of success. But when Prof. Callahan invites her to his office and comes on to her, Elle reacts to this bold sexual harassment with the typical desire to run away and not tell anybody. After a redeemed Vivienne comes to her defense and counsels her to stand up for herself, she embraces Callahan’s demeaning “legally blonde” nickname and, à la Erin Brockovich, joins her brains with her beauty to become her true, vivid self, using her feminine wisdom to move on beyond the selfish Warner, win the legal case, and get Callahan fired.

The staging as well as the choreography were outstanding throughout, with the artistic dancing of the entire cast winning over the Harvard stiffs, sporting a conga line when Elle wins admission, and dancing an Irish jig to celebrate Paulette’s romance with the sexy UPS man, hilariously played by Ben Nordbrock. Henry Davies as Grandmaster Chad displayed great comedic talent with his wild dancing in “What You Want,” and Brooke (Jane Zahorik) and the Workout Ensemble were impressive as they belted out “Whipped into Shape” while jumping rope. WAHS teachers Craig and Jessica Kompelien were hilarious as Elle’s conservative, super preppy parents. During the celebration of diversity in “Gay or European?” at the trial, all I could think of was how far we’ve come since the rainbows-on-the-guidance-counselors-doors kerfluffle about a decade ago.

Legally Blonde was a perfect selection for high school, taking place during life challenges which many in the audience will soon face: college and graduate school. Director Caitlin Pitts read her program note before the curtain rose. “We chose [this] play because it shows a strong young woman who stands up to sexual harassment, stands up to personal injustice, and finds success through being herself…. This play educates the students and our school community about healthy [choices]…and about tolerance towards all people.” The themes explored are relevant to all adolescents: finding your true identity, being true to yourself, and choosing a partner who believes in and supports you. The central message is that women should not give up on their dreams or change their identities to please others or win a man. In setting her priorities, Elle learns that hard work can be fulfilling and that it is okay to be both beautiful and smart. The show also celebrates the importance of female wisdom and sisterhood.

This year’s Western spring musical had no weak links. The entire production was an absolute treat from start to finish, ending with a stunning tableau of joyful, committed, talented youth who were clearly having a blast. “Isn’t that what it’s really all about” asked Pitts, “that joyful energy on the stage?”