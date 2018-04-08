Westhall/WestLake Portion of 240 Connector Road Nearer

Michael Marshall
240 connector road clearing in West Hall. Photo: Michael Marshall.

Two dozen trees that stood in the way of constructing the road that will connect the section of Eastern Avenue that exists between the Westhall and WestLake Hills neighborhoods and Park Ridge Road were removed in March. Stanley Martin Homes Vice President Drew Holzwarth said construction of the connection to Park Ridge Road will begin this spring and should be open before the end of the year, giving east Crozet a path to Rt. 240 and ending its dependence on Tabor Street for access. 

