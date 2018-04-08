Crozet Farmer’s Market Opens May 5

The Crozet Farmers Market will open Saturday, May 5, in the parking lot of the Crozet United Methodist Church (CUMC). Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May through mid-October. If you are a new vendor, please contact the Market manager, Al Minutolo, 434-823-1092 prior to April 16 to discuss your product, space availability and Market rules.

The Crozet Market is a growers/producers Market, providing vendors the opportunity to sell their locally grown produce, homemade baked goods and handcrafted items to the public. Proceeds from sales in the Market are returned to the community through a donation to the CUMC food pantry. The pantry is a USDA-approved facility that serves families in our community. The average monthly food distribution is two tons. Cash donations are important to the food pantry and are a significant multiplier for the purchase of food at the central food bank. Although food costs vary, $1 will often purchase 8-12 pounds of food.

The Market offers a variety of locally grown vegetables, bedding plants, vegetable starts, cut flowers, homemade baked goods, handcrafted jewelry, woodcraft and pottery.

Another popular feature is the Horticulture Help Desk (HHD), staffed by volunteer Piedmont Master Gardeners every second and fourth Saturday of the season. The HHD staff will answer your questions about plants, pest control, and plant diseases, with an interest in safeguarding against adverse effects to the consumer and the environment. You’re welcome to bring samples of pests or problem plants; HHD volunteers can access the resources of Virginia Cooperative Extension both locally and at Virginia Tech.

Thanks to Sandy Wilcox for his many years of support to the Market.