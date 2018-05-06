Crozet Runners Do Boston

By
Crozet Gazette
-
0 Comments
91
Allie Pesch and Kristen Hardy at the 2018 Boston Marathon finish line. Photo: Marathon Foto.

On one of the nastiest race days in the 122-year history of the Boston Marathon, several Crozet runners fought the wind, rain and cold 26.2 miles to the finish.

Representing the Crozet area were: Joan Bienvenue, Wendy Eicholtz, Kristen Hardy, Jaime Kurtz, and Allie Pesch. Also finishing was Holly Grimm, who now lives in Suamico, Wisconsin, but who trained in Crozet for her Boston qualifying marathon.

Runners in Crozet are encouraged to find the Facebook group #runcrozet to join group runs and find training friends of all paces. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here