Crozet Runners Do Boston

On one of the nastiest race days in the 122-year history of the Boston Marathon, several Crozet runners fought the wind, rain and cold 26.2 miles to the finish.

Representing the Crozet area were: Joan Bienvenue, Wendy Eicholtz, Kristen Hardy, Jaime Kurtz, and Allie Pesch. Also finishing was Holly Grimm, who now lives in Suamico, Wisconsin, but who trained in Crozet for her Boston qualifying marathon.

Runners in Crozet are encouraged to find the Facebook group #runcrozet to join group runs and find training friends of all paces.