Crozet Weather Almanac: May 2018

Coldest Spring in Your Lifetime

January was brutally cold but February was insanely warm. Then cold dominated almost all of March and April. Lately, “normal weather” means nothing around here.

Of course, Heidi frequently says that “The weather is always crazy. Keeps us employed.” So, as the highly paid meteorological writers for the Crozet Gazette, we decided to dig into the record books to put March and April in perspective.

We dug back 100 years and found that the March/April combo was the 4th coldest on record. This year’s average temperature was just 47.8 degrees. Normal is 52 degrees, with the coldest ever in 1926, when temps were half a degree colder than this year. The other colder years were 1940 and 1944.

In other words, it was the coldest March/April in your lifetime…unless you are my mom’s age. And she wasn’t even born yet back in ’26.

Why did this happen? Answering the “why” about weather is never really satisfying. We could say that the jet stream was unusually amplified and stationary. The jet stream snakes around the world in a wavy pattern. Usually, this moves and changes a great deal, but recently we have been stuck in a big cold dip over the central and eastern USA. But why did that happen? The answer is more philosophy than science.

May is starting off hot, so be careful what you wish for. In another month or two, you may be begging for a cold front.

Rain and Drought Update

Rainfall in April was 4.43” which was above normal. We have been a bit concerned over a possible long-term drought developing, but recent rains have helped and any potential problems are still a long way off.