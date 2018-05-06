To the Editor: Medicaid Expansion

If you had told me a year ago that my vivacious and energetic three-year-old would need open heart surgery, I wouldn’t have believed you. But at a routine cardiology appointment at U.Va. Children’s Hospital last October, my daughter’s doctors discovered that the heart defects we’d known about since her birth had changed and needed to be repaired.

Our story has a happy ending: our friends and neighbors here in Crozet supported us, often in ways we didn’t know we needed, through the darkest and hardest period of our lives. We have good health insurance and live just miles from the most comprehensive congenital heart center in Virginia, so my daughter received high-quality care from the best specialists. We have a good income and could afford to pay the $500-1,000 we owe after routine cardio visits (as well as the several thousands of dollars to meet our deductible). Though we were overwhelmed with anxiety, when we saw the staggering cost of her surgery *alone*—nearly a quarter of a million dollars—we recognized how profoundly fortunate we are, that we didn’t have to lose everything to save our little girl’s life.

A three-year-old’s life shouldn’t depend on whether her parents are lucky. But for hundreds of thousands of Virginians, it does. Many of our neighbors and friends live in what’s called the insurance gap, so they don’t get insurance through their employer but they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid and can’t afford to purchase private insurance on their own. Purchasing private health insurance became especially difficult to do here in Albemarle county last year, when Albemarle (along with Fluvanna, Greene, and Nelson counties) experienced the highest increase in premium rates in the country; Albemarle marketplace premiums rose by 195-247 percent (the national average was an increase of 17-35 percent). Now many Crozetians who used to be able to afford private health insurance can no longer do so. Many of these folks can’t keep up with out-of-pocket expenses, so they don’t see a doctor at all. Some are struck by an unforeseen medical need, as my family was; the difference is that they cannot meet that need, and it becomes a crisis. Sometimes they die for lack of care, or because they received care too late to save them. I see children and families like this in the waiting room at every cardio appointment. This is a life and death problem, and families in Crozet suffer because of it—but there is something we can do about it.

Right now, our state legislature is in a special session to pass a budget, and this budget hinges on whether or not we expand Medicaid to provide health insurance for roughly 400,000 Virginians. Our delegate, Steve Landes, consistently votes against Medicaid expansion. Call Steve Landes to let him know you support Medicaid expansion, and expect him to do the same. Vote in next year’s statewide elections, for candidates who support all Virginians’ access to quality healthcare.

At her first cardio visit, post-surgery, my daughter’s cardiologist told us that she had been in the earliest part of heart failure before her surgery, but no one had known for certain until she recovered and started to thrive. She was a sick kid masquerading as a healthy one. Without those routine visits, no one would have known how seriously her heart needed help until she was dying of heart failure and in need of a transplant. My child is precious and deserves the lifesaving care she received because she is alive at a time during which it is available. Every child, every person, is equally as precious and deserves that same access. We must expand Medicaid to give all Virginians a chance at a healthy life.

Leanne Fox

Crozet