To the Editor: The Destruction of Crozet

Crozet, a small simple quaint town, destroyed by the greed of construction. Large builders who block other smaller builders from building in places like Old Trail.

Landscaping destroyed by the insensitive greed of those that are selfish and fulfilled by money. Violations of traffic laws by persons who believe they are better than others. Expensive Volvos, BMWs, Range Rovers and Mercedes all reminding us that Crozet will never be the same.

Albemarle County, shame on you for allowing all the new construction with no definitive plans to handle the increased traffic flow. Police officers from Albemarle County who rightfully claim there are not enough officers to patrol Albemarle County. Crozet, are you prepared for the increase in crime, traffic accidents and lack of law enforcement?

Crozet students who attend Western Albemarle High School who no longer in the main ride the buses. Parents who give cars to entitled children thus creating excessive early morning traffic.

Cars speeding on Jarmans Gap Road, excessive speeding thru Old Trail and Crozet Avenue. How could this happen? Everywhere you look trees are being destroyed with beautiful scenic views becoming extinct. Rude attitudes, nasty dispositions from newcomers who really believe they are more important than those who have been the pillars of Crozet.

Wildlife being displaced as a result of more and more builder greed. I speak with individuals who have been residents of Crozet for a very long time who all say WHY HAS THIS HAPPENED?

We all realize that change is inevitable. Spoiled children crowding the coffee shop in Old Trail after school and these very same children parading disrespectfully thru the Mexican Restaurant when patrons are trying to enjoy a meal. These acts of rudeness define some of the communities now being resurrected.

Patience is a virtue, but not in Crozet where getting to where you need to go as fast as possible is more important than the safety of those around us. Bikers and avid runners seemingly believing that they can run and ride on the roads where cars should go around them when they themselves do not follow the rules.

Crozet, hold on. This will be a rough ride into the future. A future that will have more problems than a small little town ever had nor ever thought.

Graham Bernstein

Crozet