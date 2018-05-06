VPA Winners

Gazette writers Lisa Martin and Theresa Curry were winners at the Virginia Press Association’s annual awards banquet April 14.

In the Specialty Publications category, which the Gazette is lumped in against competition such as Richmond Magazine, Virginia Living and Style Weekly, Martin won first place for investigative writing for her story on coyotes in Crozet and Curry won third place for a portfolio of feature stories.

Martin also won Best in Show, a top honor, in Specialty Writing, recognizing the quality of several entries she wrote. The distinction names her as one of the best reporters in Virginia.

Allie Pesch, not pictured, won first place for ad design for an ad she designed for Blue Mountain Brewery, but could not attend the banquet because she was in Boston to run the Boston Marathon (her time: 3:36:22 against strong headwinds and drenching rain).