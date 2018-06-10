To the Editor: Help with this Year’s Fireworks!

We are writing again this year to ask for your enthusiastic support of our small town tradition—our annual Crozet Independence Day parade, celebration, and fireworks show on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

The fun starts on Saturday, June 30th with a parade down Crozet Avenue starting at 5:00 PM. We’re hoping the parade will be better and bigger than last year! Anyone interested in joining in the parade should go to CrozetFire.org to get the parade unit sign-up form.

We’ll follow the parade to Crozet Park where there will be amusements for the children, including bounce and play inflatables, as well as laser tag, all for just $5/child. There will also be great music by the local band, Crozet Jam Band, as well as traditional Fourth of July fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and sno cones, along with favorites such as Morsel Compass and funnel cakes, and as well as vegetarian and vegan choices. Local beer and cider will be available for you to enjoy as well. The fireworks show is set for 9:30 PM, when it will be dark enough, but not too late that youngsters can’t stay up. Bring a lawn chair if you want to be comfortable as you watch events. Look for updates about the parade and celebration at the Crozet Community Association’s website: CrozetCommunity.org

All of this for an admission of just $4 per person donation (children 12 and under are free) as you enter the festivities (parking is free). Also, there are no pets allowed in and we’ll provide designated smoking areas and ask that you only smoke in those areas. If you live nearby Crozet Park, we encourage you to walk! Also as we’ve done the past two years, in conjunction with Albemarle County Police Department, we’re planning to make exiting the park after the fireworks much faster!

The celebration is a combined effort by Crozet’s civic organizations who have teamed up to put on the Crozet Independence Day Celebration, a task that in the past fell solely to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD), which for many years sponsored the celebration as a fundraiser. Joining the CVFD in sharing the burden now are the Crozet Community Association, Claudius Crozet Park (which is community-owned and led by volunteers), Crozet Lions Club, Life Journey Church, Crozet Board of Trade, Crozet Trails Crew, and other local civic groups, churches and citizen volunteers.

This event involves a lot of donated time from a lot of individuals and groups, but it can’t happen without financial contributions, too. June 30 will be here before you know it. We hope you’ll join us by sending a donation today to help with these expenses. You can donate online at: crozetcommunity.org/2018/05/donate-to-cidc2018

Or send a check payable to the Crozet Board of Trade and mail it to: Crozet Board of Trade P.O. Box 261, Crozet, Virginia 22932 and note on the memo line “fireworks donation.” Please give as generously as you can, so that our entire community can enjoy this patriotic tradition. In addition to helping to defer the cost of the fireworks and the event, your donation will help support CVFD and other civic groups in Crozet.

On behalf of the Crozet Independence Day Celebration (CIDC) planning team, thank you for your support. We look forward to see you on Saturday June 30.

Sincerely,

Tim F. Jost Tolson

Chair, CIDC Planning Team; President, Crozet Community Association

CrozetCommunity@gmail.com

CrozetCommunity.org

