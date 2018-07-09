Municipal Band at Crozet Park

Charlottesville Municipal Band kicked off their 96th season with a, well-attended, typically top-notch concert at Claudius Crozet Park the evening of June 5. Children danced and played while the audience enjoyed the cool of evening with music under the stars. The program, conducted by Steve Layman, music director and Gary Fagan, guest conductor, included such favorites as The Star Spangled Banner, El Capitan, Can You Read My Mind from Superman the movie, and Harlem Nocturne with saxophone soloist Mike Elswick.

“We held the concert at the Crozet Park because we wanted to do a family friendly, music-under-the-stars type concert,” Layman explained. “We have a historic connection to Crozet—one of the first places the band played in its early years was Crozet—in 1923!”

Next year, such a concert may take place in a planned pond-side amphitheater. The Crozet Park Board is currently working with Albemarle County to develop a design for a multi-purpose, covered structure which will attract a variety of musical guests, events, plays, and other performances.

“We expect to have this design completed this summer with the goal of putting it out to bid to find a contractor this fall,” said Board President Kim Guenther.