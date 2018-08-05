Middle School Artists

Local middle school students participated in a week-long July workshop at Crozet Arts taught by Laura Allen, “Exploring the Self with Mixed Media.” Students created expressive self-portraits with a mix of representational images and symbolism using a variety of media.

The workshop was supported by a generous donation from the Crozet Artisan Depot. Pictured are Laura Allen, instructor (far left) and Karen Yonovitz, Crozet Artisan Depot (far right), with students Lila Allen, Emmie Wiener, Anna Lancaster, Eleri Euans, Mia Amato, Ava Noth, Adley Euans, Kate Davies, Addison McCurdo, Isaac Noth, Silvia Leva (not pictured: Mia Aminuddin).