Crozet Library Book Group 2018-19 Selections

The Crozet Library Monday Night Book Group recently finalized its book selections for the coming year. This public book club meets the first Monday of each month (Sept.through July) in the Crozet Library meeting room for a lively discussion that welcomes all comers and all viewpoints.

The democratic selection process began in May, when each member (anyone on the mailing list) was encouraged to nominate two titles they wished to read during the 2018-19 year. Nominations were compiled into an online survey, where everyone had the opportunity to vote for ten titles—with a priority score from ‘most want to read’ to ‘least want to read.’ These scores were then compiled into a list of winning selections, which were assigned to months for announcement at the July meeting.

The list is available as a print handout at the library, on the left-hand wall just past the entrance. As you can see, the selections include a mix of fiction and nonfiction, old and new, long and short, classics and bestsellers. Anyone is welcome to join, and you can attend as many or as few meetings as you wish—come only for your favorite book, or for all of them!

September 10: Hamilton, by Ron Chernow (the library is closed Sept. 3 for Labor Day)

October 1: The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood

November 5: The Cellist of Sarajevo, by Steven Galloway

December 3: A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles

January 7: Plainsong, by Kent Haruf

February 4: Ivanhoe, by Sir Walter Scott

March 4: “Same Page” Community Read (TBA)

April 1: Pachinko, by Min Jin Lee (place a hold early if you want a library copy)

May 6: Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, by David Grann (ditto re: holds)

June 3: Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate (ditto re: holds)

July 1: The Wright Brothers, by David McCullough.