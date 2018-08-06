Three Peachtree All Star Teams Reach States

12U Baseball

By Ben Jones

Peachtree’s 12U All Star team won their district again for the second year in a row and finished 2-2 in the state tournament compiling a 12-6 record for their all star season. The 12U team had the honor of hosting their districts for the first time this year and would like to thank all the volunteers and supporters who showed up to support. The crowds at the games at Peachtree were fantastic.

Peachtree kicked off districts with a convincing 15-4 win over Fluvanna. Their second game was against a strong Northside team and in the Friday night, well fought battle, Peachtree prevailed 5-3 to stay in the winners bracket. Peachtree laid on 10 hits to Northside’s three with Nate Evans and Daniel Jones leading the way both going 3-3. Ben Winslow pitched a complete game gem allowing only three hits and no earned runs.

Championship Sunday had Northside coming out of the loser’s bracket and winning the first championship game 11-3. Peachtree trailed most of the rubber match, second championship game but held it close throughout. In the fifth inning, Daniel Jones got on with a single to start the inning. Ben Winslow and Kyle Keyton then walked to get to load the bases with one out. Peyton Herring put a ball to deep center for a sac fly that scored Daniel. Wes Gobble then stepped to the plate and on his first pitch put a three run shot to left center to give Peachtree the lead. The bottom of the fifth was three up three down for Northside and the bottom of the sixth saw one walk and the other three batters retired to close out for the win. Daniel Jones pitched a complete game allowing eight hits and 4 earned runs. For the second year in a row, the Peachtree boys had come back from being down all say Sunday to claim the district championship.

States was the icing on the cake for the season and saw the boys go 2-2 against some very strong competition. The team is coached by Ben Jones, Stu Evans, Todd Herring and Andy Huffmyer. This was the final season on the small field at Peachtree and the team has a lot of memories to hold onto and thanks to the community to give.

11U Baseball

By Joe Miller

The Peachtree U11 All Stars won the district in their U8 year and finished second as U9 and U10 players. They set a team goal after last year’s final to not only get back to the championship game but to advance to the State Tournament in New Kent, earning the nickname “Team 115.5” (115.5 miles from Claudius Crozet Park to New Kent.)

Many of the boys played together all Fall and attended volunteer batting practice and conditioning sessions over the winter. The team motto of “effort and attitude” was apparent as the team rolled into the summer going 4-0 in a Charlottesville warm up tourney and then going 3-0 in Districts in Rockville.

The team won their opening district game 13-3 over Northside behind a 9-run second inning and error-free defense.

In their next game, they played host Rockville and again lit up the scoreboard winning 10-1. Cole Madison pitched four innings and struck out five and Tyler Williams and Jake Johnson finished the game off, allowing no runs over the final two innings.

In the championship game, Gray Heilman pitched a complete game on an efficient 65 pitches and Jay Miller added two RBIs as Peachtree accomplished their yearlong goal of recapturing the district crown, 5-2. It was the fourth straight year Peachtree has won the U11 District V Championship.

Every player on the team contributed in some way over the weekend. Jack Parkins had five hits over three games. Jake Johnson was a terror on the base paths and a vacuum at second base. Gray Heilman and Gryfin Costa both filled in behind the plate and were solid everywhere (three or four positions each) they played. Cole Madison was his reliable self on the mound and played a great first base. Tyler Williams was perfect in relief and at the plate delivered three hits and three walks over three games. Kase Goldstein was a monster at third base, coming up with big plays time and time again. Ethan Boczek batted .429 in three games and scored five runs and played great in right field and at first base. Jay Miller had three RBI’s over the weekend. Daniel “the professional hitter” Rubendall was perfect in two pinch hitting roles and added an RBI and a run scored and Mason Weaver provided lock down pitching out of the bullpen in game one as he went two innings without giving up a run or hit and striking out three. Missing from district—but not forgotten—were Jeremy Hill who provided great speed and defense for the team during the regular season, and Sam Anish, whose big bat and brick wall defense behind the plate were definitely missed.

Although the team battled defending State Runner-Up Arlington hard and lead the game in the fourth inning at the State Tourney, they ultimately fell 6-3 and then lost to New Kent on day two. Effort and attitude were on full display all weekend and earned the team the Don Rose Memorial Sportsmanship Award, presented by the State President of Cal Ripken Baseball for the Virginia.

It was a great run by an outstanding group of kids, coaches and parents and they are all determined to repeat as District V champs in the U12 age group.

10U Softball

By Kristen Hardy

In only its second season of girls softball, Peachtree’s 10U All Star team earned a berth in the Babe Ruth State Tournament.

The league fielded three 10U teams for the spring recreation season. These young women played teams from Cove Creek, Charlottesville, and Greene, as well as intra-league games during the regular season.

Their dedication on and off the field shined as they went undefeated in the Area 2 tournament, winning against Shenandoah twice to take the championship.

The team advanced to the State tournament, held at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet July 12-15. There they lost to tough opponents by just one run each game against Blacksburg, 8-7, and Montgomery County, 9-8.

Ava Hardy pitched 6 of 10 innings at Area tournament and 8 of 12 innings during the State tournament, Jillie Clark came through with clutch hits, Summer Jones was a wall behind the plate, short stop Emelia DelCarmen broke her thumb on a bad hop during the Area tournament.

“We are exceptionally proud of how much growth and development we have seen in these players and the softball program in a very short time” said league president Cheryl Madison. “These athletes worked really hard over the last few weeks and have a lot to be proud of. There are good things ahead for softball in Crozet!”

The all star team was coached by Cisco DelCarmen, Kristen Hardy, Dustin Hux, and Casey Bowling.

2018 Peachtree Baseball & Softball All Stars

8U Baseball

Matthew Amalfitano

Micah Andres

Reid Green

Jackson Griffith

Bennie Lineweaver

Andrew Maslaney

Mason McGinn

Gavin McGinn

Jett Palmer

Carter Parkins

Nathaniel Sharp

Austin Staton

Max Weaver

9U Baseball

Jameson Burns

Hayden Byrd

Latham Clark

Maddux Clark

Coleson Eure

Will Huffmyer

Jake Jeronimus

Nathan Keyton

Jay Lineweaver

Chase Miller

Isaiah Payne

Hunter Stumpf

10U Baseball

Sam Anish

Ethan Boczek

Gryfin Costa

Kase Goldstein

Gray Heilman

Jeremy Hill

Jake Johnson

Cole Madison

Jay Miller

Jack Parkins

Daniel Rubendall

Mason Weaver

Tyler Williams

12U Baseball

Nate Evans

Wesley Gobble

Peyton Herring

Conner Hite

Andrew Huffmyer

Logan Johnson

Daniel Jones

Kyle Keyton

Isaac Lopez

Julian Miles

Charlie Pausic

Ben Winslow

8U Softball

Samia Bird

Jaci Cress

Eyla Durnien

Abby Evans

Hannah Gentry

Katherine Heilman

Bristol Hux

Dylan Liebhardt

Sunny McFadden

Jourdan Prevete

Aniyah Sims

Courtney Wilson

10U Softball

Madalyn Benedict

Siena Bowling

Jillie Clark

Emelia DelCarmen

Elizabeth Fink

Ava Hardy

Addison Hux

Summer Jones

Mary Lauren Kumer

Louisa Pesch

Jailynn Ross

Madison Steppe

Myah Washington