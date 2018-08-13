Ben Hurt, 1918 – 2018

Benjamin Franklin Hurt, 99, of Crozet, Virginia passed away peacefully on August 11. He was born October 27, 1918 in the family home on Virginia Street in Farmville, Virginia to James Moses Hurt and Ethel Mae Hubbard Hurt.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, J.B. and Diane Hurt, his two grandchildren, Sophie and Benjamin Hurt, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria A. Hurt, and his siblings, Maddie H. Williams, Lucille H. Widgins, James H. Hurt, Lillian H. Mann, and their spouses.

A lifelong educator, Ben F. Hurt served as principal of Albemarle High School from 1954-1984. Prior to that, he served as a teacher, coach and principal at Greenwood High School. He was a member of Crozet Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and on a variety of committees over the course of 70 years. He was also a member of the Crozet Lions Club, where he served for 70 years.

He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College with a degree in Latin and earned his Master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia. He served four years in the U.S. Army in Northern Africa and Italy during World War II. He was elected to the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. Agnor-Hurt Elementary School bears his name as does the drive leading in to Albemarle High School. During his many years as an educator, he enjoyed getting to know every one of his students by name.

Visitation will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, at Crozet Baptist Church at 5804 St. George Avenue, Crozet. The funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 16. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Crozet Baptist Church at the above address.