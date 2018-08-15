Crozet’s Flag Pole

Roger Baber installed an 80-foot aluminum flag pole at his ArborLife Professional Tree Care office at the corner of Crozet Avenue and Jarmans Gap Road August 15.

The pole was set up by Mike Link, the owner of Roanoke-based American Pride Flag Poles. Jason Arehart of Staunton Machine Works handled the crane that raised the pole into place with finesse.

The four-section, heavy-gauge pole is the tallest pole offered by manufacturers, Link said. Taller poles are custom made. This is the second 80-foot pole he has installed, Link said. The other is at the Martinsville Speedway.

The pole is designed for a flag 15 by 25 feet. Baber’s is made of supple nylon that has reinforced stitching for outdoor use. Link said the flag should last from 6 to 18 months depending on wind conditions.