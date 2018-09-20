To the Editor: Gratitude for CVFD

Recently, my home was struck by several bolts of lightning which knocked out the internet dish and sent an electrical surge through the hot water heater connection. I came home from dinner, ironically, at “Smoked,” to find my house full of smoke. Within ten minutes, the all-voluntary Crozet Fire Department arrived. Expertly, courteously, and diligently, they searched until they found the source of the smoke which was emanating from a smoldering towel and plastic container melting onto a copper pipe draining the water heater. (And yes, I admit that my closet was messy). The adjacent old oak baseboard was charred and could have caught on fire at any moment.

For many reasons, I feel fortunate beyond belief. I am indebted to the Crozet Fire Department for their professionalism, promptness, and friendliness. They deserve lots of kudos and support from our community. We are ALL extremely fortunate to have such a wonderful, dedicated group of people caring for us.

With deep gratitude,

Virginia Barber

Crozet