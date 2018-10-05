Neighbors Mystified by Persistent Noise

A loud humming noise that lasts for hours with no distinguishable pattern has been disturbing the sleep of people in Crozet. It doesn’t happen only at night, but that’s when it’s most troublesome, residents report.

Alice Faintich first heard it in early September from her home at the southern end of Old Trail. “It sounded to me like an air conditioner that needed to be replaced,” she said. She and her husband, Marshall, pursued the sound and found the closer they got to Rte. 250, the louder it was. “So, we ruled out the air conditioner,” she said. She tried to distinguish a pattern, but there didn’t seem to be one. “We’re in and out a lot, so we probably missed it many times.” Kathy Riddle heard the noise from her home in Creekside and also thought it sounded like an air conditioner on the verge of giving out.

Chloe Watkins thought at first it was a running toilet in her bathroom. “It kept me up, but I thought it could be easily fixed,” she said. After ruling out the plumbing, she realized it was coming from outside, skipping some days and then reoccurring for hours over several consecutive days. “There was one time when I was up all night,” she said. “We moved to our guest bedroom on the other side of the house, and it seemed better there.” To her, the sound also seemed to come from the south, from Route 250. “We have a corner lot, so we’re not as insulated by other houses as our neighbors,” she said. She lives in the Lower Ballard section of Old Trail, northeast of Route 250.

Marti Cooke, also of Old Trail, heard it and said it was loud enough to keep her up at night. Like Watkins, she moved to a north-facing bedroom to get some sleep. But it wasn’t until Faintich posted her concern on Nextdoor, the online neighborhood bulletin board, that each realized that many others were hearing the same persistent noise, as far northwest as Grayrock Orchard; as far west as Yancey Mills and Burch’s Creek Road; as far south as Miller School Road; and as far East as Cory Farm, Westlake and The Highlands.

Lori Guidone of Yancey Mills told the Gazette that she’d heard the noise since shortly after she moved there from downtown Charlottesville, beginning in July. “It is quite disturbing,” she wrote in an email, “and wakes us up frequently in the early morning.” Rashmi Ghei of Westlake said the sound was so loud one night that it woke him up at 4 a.m.

Theories flew back and forth on Nextdoor. Some were humorous, like those that suggested Martians, Japanese microwaves, cicadas, errant hummingbirds or the Crozet Chorus were to blame. Others were more serious: electric lines, construction at Henley, sump pumps, road work on Interstate 64, drywall fans, the kilns at R.A. Yancey Lumber Corporation, the removal of large swaths of big trees that may have formerly served as a sound barrier from multiple development sites.

Chris Winn, vice president of development for Southern Development said he didn’t think construction in the area could be to blame: “A fan inside a building wouldn’t be heard outside,” he said. “And we’re not operating pumps.” He pointed out there are few basements in new Old Trail construction because of the underlying rock.

Tod Allen said he’s heard it for three years, ever since he moved to Old Trail, “But it seems to have been more prevalent during the past six months,” he said, mostly on the south side of his house in the direction of Route 250 and Interstate 64. Allen said he thinks it’s there during the day, but masked by ambient noise. “I’ve always heard it,” said Allen Billyk, a property manager for Old Trail, “and I live over on Lanetown Road.”

Several people suggested that the hum is one of the unexplained worldwide noises, variously explained as the “earth breathing,” or the accumulation of many layers of electronic noise, or a frequency level that affects some people much more severely than others. Glen McPherson has devoted his life to a study of “the worldwide hum” and maintains a website called “The Hum” (thehum.info). From his home in British Columbia, McPherson explained that low-frequency noises that are likely to be labeled as “hums” are especially difficult to track down because they resemble each other in so many ways. “But if more than one or two people hear the sound simultaneously, it’s pretty sure to have a tangible, man-made source,” he said.

Most logical suggestions seemed to lead to dead ends:

“No roadwork right now is happening at night or during the day on Interstate 64,” said Lou Hatter, the media relations contact for the Charlottesville district of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Rob Richardson, a spokesman for Dominion Power, denied any change in high voltage lines in the area.

“I called the lumber mill (R.A. Yancey Lumber Corporation) and they responded they were not doing anything different from before,” Faintich said. The Gazette attempted to confirm this, but did not receive a call back by deadline.

No one has called the Albemarle County Police to make a complaint, said Doug Henley, a dispatcher. He added that the police are charged with enforcing the county’s noise ordinance (usually barking dogs) but don’t have the equipment to track down a noise from an unspecified source.

Emily Kilroy, the director of communications and community engagement for Albemarle County, confirmed there is no night work at Henley Middle School, and that the chillers are turned off at 5:30 unless there is a special event.

Kilroy did have a concrete suggestion and a step any citizen can take. She noted that the county’s zoning division could measure the decibels and possibly identify the source of a noise, but said shortly before the Gazette’s deadline that there were as yet no pending complaints about a hum in the Crozet area. Since then, several Crozet residents have said they’ve filed online complaints about the noise.

Kilroy said that noises potentially in violation of the code could be reported both online at the county’s website (www.albemarle.org/codeenforcementcomplaints/) or by calling 434-296-5834.

Relief can’t come too soon for Alice Faintich, the Old Trail resident who first posted her concern on Nextdoor. In an email sent September 28, she said the day had brought only intermittent short breaks from the sound that started at 4:30 a.m. and was still persisting that night at 10:34 p.m.