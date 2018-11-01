Crozet Park to Host Winter Brews Festival

By Amanda Polson, Director, Crozet Winter Brews Festival and Kim Guenther, Board of Directors, Claudius Crozet Park

The first annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival will take place on Saturday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Crozet Park festival grounds.

In homage to the cooler weather and darker days, this new Festival will feature Virginia Breweries sampling their best dark brews. Both well-known and smaller Breweries will be in attendance, offering a unique and exciting tasting experience for dark brew connoisseurs. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite beers in a friendly yet cut-throat competition resulting in the (soon-to-be) coveted Claudius Awards, bestowed for individual divisions – porters, stouts, etc. – and Best in Show.

There will also be local food trucks, live music on the Festival stage, and other special events and activities. Helping to keep things convenient and safe, Hop On Tours will provide free shuttles from Charlottesville directly to the Park and back again. And to keep the party going after the sun sets, Starr Hill Brewery will sponsor the Official After Party at their tasting room.

The Crozet Park Board has had this event on their minds for several years but wanted to find a way to make it stand apart from all the other beer festivals in the area. Setting the date in early December and focusing exclusively on dark beers felt like the right mix to make this Festival truly unique. If this combination proves successful, the event will be expanded each year to include more breweries, music, food, and other festivities! All proceeds from the Festival will directly support Crozet Park and its mission of affordable recreation for all.

Starr Hill Brewery, which has consistently partnered with the Park on a variety of projects over the past few years, will help launch the Crozet Winter Brews Festival on several fronts. Starr Hill has named Crozet Park as its Cheers for Charity beneficiary for the month of December, donating a dollar for every pint sold during the month. Additionally, Starr Hill will host pre- and post-festival parties with live music in their taproom. The pre-fest party will be held Friday, December 7, times TBA. Stop by for a chance to win tickets to the Festival! The After Party will be held directly following the Festival. Festival ballots will be tallied and winners announced during the After Party.

Participating Breweries include: Apocalypse Ale Works; Blue Mountain Brewery; Bold Rock Hard Cider; Brothers Craft Brewing; Devils Backbone Brewing; Intermission Beer Company; Old Bust Head Brewing Company; Pale Fire Brewing Co.; Pro Re Nata Brewing Company; South Street Brewery; Starr Hill Brewery; Strangeways Brewing; Three Notch’d Brewing Co.

Specific beers available for sampling from each brewery are still being identified but will be posted to the Festival website—www.crozetbeerfest.com—along with sponsorship and volunteer opportunities. Festival tickets are for sale now online, with special perks included for the first 1,000 tickets sold!

Festival Sponsorship spaces are still available and include pre- and post-Festival marketing opportunities as well as a presence at the Festival and the myriad benefits of being associated with an exciting new event in our community.

Additional information can be found at the festival Facebook page at facebook.com/crozetbeerfest.