Where Should I Vote? New Mechums River Precinct Reminder

The 2018 Midterm Election is upon us! Whatever your political persuasion, be sure to make your voice heard by voting this Tuesday, Nov. 6. But Crozet voting precincts changed this year, so be sure you know where to go! If you live in Highlands, Western Ridge, Wickham Pond, Foothill Crossing, Westlake, Westhall, Parkside Village, Chesterfield Landing, Cory Farm, or Midway (among others), don’t forget to go to your NEW Mechums River voting precinct at Western Albemarle High School, 5941 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, this year. Voting will take place in the auxiliary gym, at the end of the school farthest away from the main entrance.

In March 2018, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a third Western Albemarle voting precinct to accommodate Crozet’s recent rapid growth and relieve overcrowding at the Crozet (601) and Brownsville (604) precincts (see April issue for details). Some Crozet residents from both the Crozet and Brownsville precincts have been re-assigned to the newly created Mechums River (606) precinct. These residents’ voter registrations were changed automatically, and they should have received a new Voter Registration card in the mail reflecting this change. Of course, if you end up at your old polling place, kind election officials will simply redirect you to the correct location. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, so you should have plenty of time to hop on over to WAHS.

On the map (seen above and available online at www.albemarle.org/upload/images/ Forms_Center/Departments/Registrar/Forms/2018_NewMechums River.pdf), the area shaded in green represents the new Mechums River precinct, which runs— approaching from the east and starting where Three Notch’d Rd forks right at Mechums River —north along Three Notch’d Road to the four-way stop in downtown Crozet, then south along Crozet Ave. (Rt. 810) to Rockfish Gap Turnpike (Rt. 250) and—staying south of Rt. 250—runs west and south to Interstate 64. Old Trail residents (among others) will still vote at Brownsville Elementary, while Grayrock and Grayrock North, Orchard Acres, Wayland Park, and Laurel Hills residents (among others) will still vote at Crozet Elementary.

If you have any questions, visit www.elections.virginia.gov, call the Albemarle County Voter Registration Office at 434-972-4173, the electoral board at 434-296-5863, email [email protected], or visit the Registrar’s Office in the County Office Building Annex on 5th St. Extended. See you at the polls!