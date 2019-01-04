Disasters Launched

Over 50 people enjoyed nightsky-navy-iced cupcakes studded with stars and rocketship-related décor at the book launch of Young Adult Librarian M.K. England’s debut novel, The Disasters, at the Crozet Library December 18. The book tells the story of four young people who “fail” out of the elite Ellis Station Space Academy, barely escape a violent takeover, and crash land on an unknown planet in another galaxy. Reign of the Fallen author Sarah Glenn Marsh interviewed England, who then answered audience questions and followed up with a book signing. Both authors are published by HarperTeen. England said the seed of the idea for the book came to her years ago, but seeing the film Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 inspired her to develop it. “I tried to capture the same level of adventure, excitement, humor, and fun as that film,” England explained. “I especially like the ‘found family’ aspect of the story as Nax, Zee, Rion, and Case become a team, working together to save their home planet.” The book is available at Over the Moon in Piedmont Place as well as other major bookstores.