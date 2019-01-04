Guinea Pigs Book Release

Local author Sandra Burton read stories from her new book, Guinea Pigs in the Garden: Surprises for Gus and Gertrude, at Over the Moon Bookstore in Piedmont Place on Sunday, December 23.

The intergenerational audience of 20 adults and 10 children greatly enjoyed the gentle stories of the gardening guinea pig couple, each of which teaches a gardening lesson. A flower glossary in the back of the book identifies all the flowers mentioned in the stories.

The characters of Gus and Gertrude Guinea Pig, Henrietta Hedgehog, Benny Bullfrog, and Gordon Groundhog are realistically brought to life in the luminous watercolor illustrations by Lee Guildea, also known for his horse and foxhound paintings. The book’s delicately balanced layout and creative design is the work of Allie Marshall Pesch. “Our goal is to publish books that promote wholeness, boldness, and wonder,” explained publisher Judy Shenk of Firepond Press in her introduction of the author. “This book exemplifies that spirit.”

The reading was followed by a book signing and delicious reception. Burton and Guildea, who met through a mutual veterinarian friend, are collaborating on a second book, Three Seasons With Friends, which will focus on trees and include a tree glossary.