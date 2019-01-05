2019 Crozet Calendar Photo Contest Winners

Thank you to all who submitted photographs! For the sixth year in a row, the overall winners and honorable mentions were selected from an anonymous pool by local National Geographic photographer Sam Abell.

The photographs selected for calendar month pages were by: Malcolm Andrews, Nannette Alcaro, Robyn Eaton, Gabriella Chase, Beverly Diane Harner, Cass Girvin, Camilyn Leone, Nate Ostheimer, and Bryan Parsons.

Honorable mentions went to Malcolm Andrews, Charlie Crotteau, Cass Girvin, Robert Gutkowski, Jan Harrison, Sandra Hodge, Kim Kelley-Wagner, Margaret Marshall, Carol Donsky Newell, Mark Outlaw, Ginger Parker, Bryan Parsons, David Sherman, Corbett Smithson, Lynn Rutherford Snow, Stephanie Wagner, and Sherrie Woodson,

Visit crozetgazette.com to see all the winning and honorable mention photographs.

Join the Gazette on Saturday, January 5, at 3 p.m. at Crozet Library to hear judge Sam Abell discuss his selections.

The 2019 calendars are still available for $12.95 at the Art Box, Crozet Artisan Depot, Crozet Market, Parkway Pharmacy, Over the Moon Bookstore, and online at crozetgazette.com.