Barbara Kraft, 78, formerly of Hampton, Virginia and a Crozet resident since 2007, transitioned on January 24, 2019.

Barbara enjoyed reading, cooking, music, and mostly her many friends. She was a very curious person and was very interested in esoteric subjects. She had a profound concern and interest in her many friends for whom she cared very deeply.

She is survived by her two daughters and two grandchildren.

She requested contributions be made in memory of Barbara to the SHE (Shelter & Help in Emergency) in Charlottesville.

Services were private.