Piedmont Place Changes Hands

Piedmont Place developers Drew and Michelle Holzwarth have sold the downtown mixed-use building, considered the first demonstration of what the commercial redevelopment of the former Barnes Lumber property could resemble, to Andrew and Isabelle Baldwin of Greenwood. Andrew Baldwin is the owner of Core Real Estate and Development and has several successful projects around the Central Virginia area.

“It was really important to us that the new owners would both know and appreciate Crozet,” Drew Holzwarth said. “We could not be more thrilled. Andrew and Isabelle know Crozet incredibly well as they have owned and lived on Shamrock Farm in Greenwood for a few years now. They will be wonderful owners.

“The design, development, and construction of Piedmont Place was an incredible amount of fun for Michelle and me. For me, it’s been the most rewarding project of my life. We knew our wonderful town of Crozet would support the concept and the community response has been wonderful.

“What is next for us? We have been talking to some neighbors, and while nothing is set in stone, our goal to bring good jobs and vitality to downtown Crozet remains a priority for us,” Holzwarth said.

“We’re excited to own it and we mean to be good stewards,” said Andrew Baldwin. “We don’t plan to change anything. We’re part of the community and we plan to be for a long time. We love Crozet and we plan to do more in town. The trajectory of Crozet is up.”

His company has recently completed a project at 550 Water Street in Charlottesville, a mixed-use, luxury condominium building near the downtown pavilion, and they represent Bundoran Farm, a conservation-oriented residential development in North Garden that strives to preserve farm uses.