Mallek Announces Fourth Supervisor Run

Ann Mallek, current White Hall District representative on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, announced January 16 that she will seek re-election to the White Hall seat this November. First elected in 2007, Mallek has served three four-year terms and was most recently Board chair in 2018.

Mallek’s desire to run is driven by her concern for the people and landscapes of the White Hall District. “I really enjoy [the job], listening to citizens, meetings, homework, working with our exceptional staff, the whole package,” she said. “I have seen many changes but also many features saved over the decades. My skill in the last 11 years has been to listen carefully to diverse opinions and to learn about my constituents’ needs and concerns.”

Long-term efforts to build support and achieve success are particularly important to Mallek, and she points to three significant areas of achievement: (1) Advantageous agreements with Charlottesville on the downtown court facilities and the joint Convention and Visitors Bureau, (2) Economic development as the county has helped local businesses leverage state support funds and add jobs, and (3) Increased environmental protections in the opening of a new Solid Waste facility and strengthening of stream buffer regulations.

“If businesses grow, the commercial side of the tax revenue pie will grow, reducing the percentage of the tax burden paid by the residential sector,” said Mallek. “Currently that residential share is more than 80 percent. That cost shift alone will help our seniors to stay in their communities as they age, in contact with families and neighbors, and not lose their affordable homes to higher taxation.”

Land-use decisions are always on the Board of Supervisors’ agenda, and Mallek is especially involved in The Square and plaza redevelopment in downtown Crozet, the zoning approval process for commercial uses, and new regulations for short-term rentals (“homestays”). In all these cases, Mallek maintains that community building is the core of her work as a supervisor. “It is critically important that I continue to encourage participation by all residents. Solutions to our current problems may come from an idea raised at a town hall or a grocery or feed store conversation,” she said.

Mallek will hold town halls to hear from community members and answer questions on March 11 at Brownsville Elementary (7 p.m.), and, tentatively, March 9 at the White Hall Community Building (10 a.m.).