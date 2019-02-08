Crozet’s Lucky Winner

One lucky lottery player won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire’s Raffle on January 1, 2019, with a ticket purchased at the Crozet Dairy Queen’s Fas Mart. “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket or even when,” confessed Fas-Mart Manager Michelle Ryalls in early January. “It could have been any time during December, when they’re on sale.” Virginia requires that winners go public, and the Virginia lottery website has identified Fabienne Swanson, whom you may know as a former employee of the Crozet Great Valu, as our local winner.

There were 508 winners in this year’s raffle, which sells a limited number of $20 tickets. The three $1 million winning tickets were bought in Arlington, Richmond, and Chantilly. The other four $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Henrico, Winchester, Blacksburg, and Manassas. An additional 500 tickets were $500 winners. “They had to cash it in at the Virginia Lottery office in Richmond or Harrisonburg,” explained Ryalls. “We can give out prizes only up to $600.”

Were you a winner? Check your numbers at www.valottery.com/Data/Draw-Games/Raffle.

GPM Investments, which owns the Fas Mart chain, will receive a cash bonus, and the store received a handsome banner recognizing their sale of a winning ticket. The banner is mounted above the cash register.