To the Editor: Climate Change

In 2018 climate change stopped being a “sometime in the future” risk and became a present reality, with massive hurricanes in the Southeast, heatwaves in Japan, the Mideast, Africa and the Arctic, routine flooding in coastal cities like Norfolk, and destructive wildfires in Europe and California. Meanwhile, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that we must reduce our use of greenhouse gas-producing energy before 2030 to avoid impacts that will dwarf the catastrophes we’ve seen in 2018.

Crozet is now welcoming its new Congressional Representative, Denver Riggleman.

Rep. Riggleman has a great opportunity to join fellow Republicans in the House and Senate in supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 7173, S. 3791). Both Republicans and Democrats are co-sponsoring this bill. It would place a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels at the source of production, to encourage reduced use and the development of clean alternatives, and distribute that fee to American households each month in equal shares. It’s a market-based approach to attacking climate change. Let’s call on Rep. Riggleman to support this bipartisan bill.

Beth Hodsdon

Crozet