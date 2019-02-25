Larry David Fugett, son of Sally M. Rosson and special Dad Herbert Rosson died on February 24, 2019, at UVA Hospital. He was born on December 15, 1958 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He is survived by Libby Raines and Rocky Fugett of Charlottesville. He was predeceased by Debbie Frazier and brother-in-law Charlie Raines. He is also survived by 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 4 great-nephews and 1 great niece.

He was a member of Mt. Moriah Methodist Church in White Hall.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank those employed at UVA 3 North, doctors, nurses and staff for their kindness and compassion for him and his family..

Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.