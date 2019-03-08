The Hills Are Alive at Western

There are many reasons I look forward to the arrival of spring: longer days, warming temps, blooming flowers—and, especially, the joyful ebullience of the Western Albemarle Theatre Ensemble’s spring musical! This year’s selection will definitely awaken our hills and bless our hearts with Rodger & Hammerstein’s classic The Sound of Music, coming to the WAHS auditorium Friday through Sunday, March 15-16, at 7 p.m. each evening, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. There will also be a benefit dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, to benefit D.C.’s Holocaust Museum.

The cast, crew, and orchestra of over 100 students from WAHS, Henley, and Brownsville, starring the talented Evelyn Garey as Maria, Tristan Rose as Captain von Trapp, and Peyton Beaumont as the Mother Abbess and directed by Caitlin Pitts, will uplift your spirits and leave you humming the many familiar tunes such as “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Climb Every Mountain.”

Families with children of all ages are sure to enjoy this inspirational story of love and faith— based on the memoir The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp—that became one of the most popular musicals of all time. When a high-spirited postulant is sent in 1938 to serve as governess to the seven children of a widowed naval captain, she captures the hearts of the entire family just as the Nazis invade Austria—forcing the family to escape on foot over the Swiss Alps. As Evelyn Garey (Maria) explained, “This show has so much love and joy to share with the audience. I am honored to help tell this story and perform the music that defines all of our childhoods.” Arina Bratkovska (Liesl) added “This musical has a different feel from any of the other shows I’ve done because we have little kids participating in it. We get to spend a lot of time with them and share the beautiful art form of theater.” Peyton Beaumont (Mother Abbess) agreed. “It is a great show to bring in so many people from our community and I hope that many people in the audience will feel the desire to sing along!”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students and seniors in advance at events.ticketprinting.com/event/The-Sound-Of-Music-32243, the WAHS front desk, or Mudhouse Crozet. At the door before every performance, tickets will be $14 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Inclement weather dates will be March 21-23. Put it on your calendar now.