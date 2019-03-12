Ivy MUC Expands Recycling Service, Adds Saturday Hours

The Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road in Ivy will expand its hours to include Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Monday, March 18. The expanded hours are for a six-month trial period that will be evaluated in September. Ivy MUC weekday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Effective immediately, the center is offering expanded recycling services at the current citizens convenience center. At its February meeting, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors authorized planning for a new, permanent recycling center on the site. Meanwhile, the interim facility will accept corrugated cardboard, newsprint and magazines, motor oil, antifreeze, compostable food waste, glass food and beverage containers,

mixed brown paper, and mixed metals–aluminum beverage cans and steel cans.

For more information, visit: www.rivanna.org.