Expanded Options, Hours for Recycling at Ivy MUC

Three new bins have appeared in the convenience center at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center (the former landfill) on Dick Woods Road. Turn right after you pass through the gates but before the check-in booth to find an expanded self-serve recycling area, now including bins for mixed paper, mixed metals, and glass. Phil McKalips, director of solid waste for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, provided input for the following guidance:

Most kinds of paper are accepted such as cereal-type boxes and brown grocery bags, but not foil or waxed paper. Greasy paper like pizza boxes should go in the compost bin, which is already there, as are separate bins for corrugated boxes, newspapers and magazines, and motor oil and antifreeze. Mixed metals comprise both aluminum beverage cans and regular steel cans. All colors of glass bottles and containers are accepted, but no window or mirror glass.

Plastics recycling will be an ongoing challenge as China is no longer accepting most forms for processing. The McIntire Recycling Center in Charlottesville will reduce acceptance of plastic containers in July to only #1 and #2 types, and #2 and #4 plastic films.

The Ivy MUC expansion of bins is an interim offering until the permanent facility is completed later this year. The MUC is now open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.