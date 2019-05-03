Business Briefs: May 2019

New Businesses to fill Crozet Vacancies

Mountain Lumber, formerly located in Greene County, has opened its Crozet office in the former location of SWAY. Sharon Plemmons, representing Crozet Partners, the firm that owns the space, said that the office fills about half of the available space. The other half is available and has been gutted, awaiting renovation according to the needs of a future tenant. Plemmons said they are not ruling out a small food operation, although they would not accept a tenant who would compete with its neighbors, Crozet Pizza and Sam’s Hot Dogs. Over at the shopping center, also owned by Crozet Partners, there’s a potential new tenant for the space that formerly held the consignment shop Claudius, but it’s too early to disclose the identity, Plemmons said.

We do know that the former Otto’s has been leased to a Waynesboro group for a Mexican cantina, said Clover Lawn landlord Benton Downer. The cantina will open in July. Downer said he’s also leased the former Mountain Side Grill but will wait to announce the new tenant.

The long-awaited restaurant at Mechum’s Trestle will be a bit like Charlottesville’s Meadow-creek Parkway, hopes realtor Stuart Rifkin: “It took forever to build and now we all love it.”

Cider, Strawberries, Free Trolley

Up at Chiles Orchard, the strawberry harvest has begun, with the first strawberries brought in from the field just last week. At press time, the strawberries are available already picked, but the regular pick-your-own season will begin shortly, and there’s also the season’s first asparagus. The strawberry season will continue through May, and Chiles will also sell early vegetables as they come in.

Also at Chiles is the Bold Rock Cider Tap Room. The folks there sponsor “Orchard Jams” each Friday through the summer. New this year is the trolley provided by Crozet Trolley Co., picking up people from Western Ridge, downtown and Old Trail at 5:30; 5:40 and 5:50, respectively, and making the return trip from the orchard at 8. The trolley is free through May, and admission to the concerts provided by local bands is always free. For a complete schedule of the jams, which continue through the summer, go to www.boldrock.com.

Farmers Markets Open, Shady Lane No Longer at Brownsville

The Crozet Farmers Market will open Saturday, May 4, in the parking lot of the Crozet United Methodist Church, and continue from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until mid-October. The market features locally grown produce, baked goods, specialty items, homemade chocolate, mushrooms and the popular Master Gardeners’ booth.

The Nelson County Farmers Market also opens Saturday, featuring live music, fresh local produce, baked goods, fresh cheese, locally roasted coffee, meat and poultry, fine crafts including pottery, jewelry, textiles, and wood, plants and cut flowers. It’s open every Saturday in downtown Nellysford from 8 a.m. to noon through October 26.

The opening date for the North Garden Farmers Market is as yet undetermined.

The Shady Lane farm stand will not be at Brownsville Market this year, as the Yoder family, who operate a farm in Free Union, has purchased a permanent farm stand on Barracks Road.

“Second Saturdays” Expands

Crozet artists are greeting spring with an expanded Second Saturdays program, launching May 11, adding hands-on demonstrations to opening receptions at local galleries, cooperative events by local merchants, and the addition of a couple of simultaneous openings at other artisan locations.

Those joining the monthly event in May with long-time Second Saturday sponsors the Crozet Artisan Depot, Creative Framing & the Art Box and Over the Moon Bookstore are the Barn Swallow Gallery and Two Owls Pottery. All the following events are free.

At Creative Framing & The Art Box there will be demonstrations of four different acrylic pouring techniques using Golden Color’s pouring mediums from 12 to 1 p.m., as well as a featured artist reception for artist Tom Tartaglino from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Crozet Artisan Depot will feature Debbie Ballowe of D & J Woodcrafts, demonstrating how to create wood ornaments with a scroll saw from 1 to 3 p.m. and the opening for the exhibit of oil paintings by Virginia artist Linda Staiger from 3 to 5 p.m.

Over The Moon Bookstore welcomes patrons to the opening of watercolor florals by Virginia artist Carol Martin from 5 to 7 p.m. The opening will include a reception in the Piedmont Place lounge and the Bottle Shop at Piedmont Place will offer a wine tasting.

The rebooted Second Saturdays will include more local merchants, and those whose idea of art runs to costumery can dress up for the 1980’s prom night event at Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery, featuring a D.J., from 7 to 11 p.m.

Over at The Barn Swallow Gallery, the art opening will feature the Ikebana designs of potter and floral designer Mary Ann Burk from 1 to 3 p.m.

Roslyn Nuesch of Two Owls Pottery will demonstrate at the potter’s wheel, and offer her pottery for sale, from 9 to 5 at her studio.

Besides the free events, Saturday, May 11 is the first day of the Crozet Art Festival in Crozet Park from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business Bits

Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics opened a clinic in Crozet last week in the offices of Sentara Crozet Family Medicine The new practice provides general orthopedic services, including evaluation and treatment for hand, wrist, back and neck problems and pain, as well as diagnostic X-ray.

Batesville Market has created an outdoor space for patrons, with a beautiful side patio. The store also is now carrying Wild Blue Chocolate, featured in the March edition of the Gazette, and is selling plants and seeds for local gardeners. The patio serves patrons wanting to dine al fresco and also seats overflow customers attending the popular Saturday music sessions.

Batesville Day is Saturday, May 4, featuring the “ugly truck” raffle, a 10K race, music, a wonderful parade, baked goods, crafts and white elephant items for sale. For a complete schedule, visit batesvilleva.com.

Wildrock, the Albemarle non-profit promoting nature play, presents two “story walks” featuring Run Wild by David Covell on Saturday, May 4. Covell himself will be at Wildrock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to read the book every half hour, and children may read the book, page by page, on a series of signs as they follow a trail, engaging with natural play elements along the way. There will be a second story walk at Harmony Place, located behind Tabor Presbyterian Church in Crozet. To register, visit www.wildrock.org.

Businesses are starting and growing over in Waynesboro. At the foot of the mountain, Blue Ridge Bucha reports that its five flavors of homemade kombucha will be carried by Whole Foods Market in all of its Mid-Atlantic stores. That’s in addition to the 150 locations served directly by this mom-and-pop business. Find out more and see the new bottle design at blueridgebucha.com. In the center of town, Pyramid, a new-age apothecary, has opened, with teas, oils, candles, crystals and more. You can find out more and shop online at pyramidnewage.com.