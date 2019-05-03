David Leslie King, 1954-2019

David Leslie King, age 64, of Crozet, Virginia passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on May 2nd while surrounded by his family. He was born on October 14th, 1954 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Max Caleb King and Diane Estes King. He grew up in Abilene, Texas and after graduating from Abilene High School he played Division 1 tennis for Trinity University where he met his wife, Ellen Carrington, who he married in 1977. In 1981 he obtained his law degree from the University of Houston Law School in Houston, Texas. The city was home to the King family until 1995 when they moved to Virginia and established Roseland Farm and then in 1998, established King Family Vineyards.

An avid polo player, David was also a skilled pilot, and a proud Reserve Deputy with the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Division. He will be remembered for his contributions to the wine industry as the Chair of the Virginia Wine Board from 2007-2009 and 2013-2018. As Chair, he was often heard to say that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” expressing his passion to improve the industry for all. Additionally, David served as a Trustee for the Gray Carrington Memorial Scholarship Foundation at the University of Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen, and his sons and daughters-in-law, Carrington and Corie, Stuart and Ali, and James and Kelly as well as his eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Diane, his brother Robert and his wife Vicki, and his aunt and uncle Esme and Allen Glenn, his uncle Don Estes, his aunts Wilma Ruth King and Barbara King, Rosy and Eric Heinsohn, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law and best friend Edward Carrington Jr.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Fossella of MD Anderson hospital in Houston, Texas and Dr. Richard Hall of the Emily Couric Cancer Center at the University of Virginia for their expert care and attention.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation in Charlottesville, VA (1230 Cedars Court, Charlottesville, VA 22903) www.fusfoundation.com.

The King family will be hosting a casual celebration of David’s life on Friday, June 14th at their family farm in Crozet from 7:30 pm until 9:30 pm.