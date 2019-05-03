Rescue Runway Spring Success

In spring there is a lot of talking about fashion. The Annual Rescue Runway provided a combination of thrift, fashion, and fundraising to make a big event for the past three years, this year drawing more than 250 people. Proceeds from the event benefitted both RVCC and the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center.

Fashions from both the Treasure Chest Thrift Store at Rockfish Valley Community Center (RVCC) and the Nelson County SPCA Thrift Shop were chosen by approximately 25 volunteer models.

The fashion show was complete with the price tags still dangling on items worn to demonstrate a clear message of the savings provided when shopping at the thrift stores. In addition to each host shop providing financial incentives to the thrifty, the shops also benefit the community. The models included adults and children as well as canine friends joining the show on the runway.

The afternoon started with a buffet tea service of numerous delectable edibles by business supporters. Tasty contributions came from local bakers Cutie Pies of Crozet, Lightfeather Bakes and Sweet Bliss Bakery of Nellysford, in addition to contributions from Chef Ellen English and Hot Cakes in Charlottesville.