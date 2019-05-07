Greg Marsh, 1968 – 2019

Gregory Wayne Marsh of Crozet passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 with his wife by his side. Greg was born November 21, 1968 to the late Donnie Marsh and surviving mother, Glenda Snow. Greg was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Greg is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori; his son Trae Wrenn and fiancé Kristen Cain and four grandchildren: Hunter, Wyatt, Liam and EmmaLyn; his mother, Glenda Snow and husband Raymond; his brother Bryant Marsh and Judy Marrs; his supportive in-laws Tommy and Betty Thompson; brother-in-law Brian Thompson and wife Kelli; sister-in-law Tonya LaRose & husband Steve; and by numerous more family and friends who will sorely miss him!

There were other special people in Greg’s life that he considered family: Pam Jessee (and preceded in death by Dwayne Jessee), as well as Tracy Tinsley and Sharon Eyler.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, starting at 1 p.m., followed by music and a picnic.

The family extends thanks to UVA Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont for their exceptional care.