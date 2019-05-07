Little Free Library Movement Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Need a book to read? Just drive around Crozet and help yourself from one of several Little Free Libraries that have popped up locally in recent months—on Jarmans Gap Rd. near Orchard Drive, in Old Trail Creekside at the corner of Welbourne and Windmere Lanes, and at Mint Springs Park just off the main parking lot. The motto of the Little Free Library neighborhood book exchange is “take a book, share a book,” so everyone’s invited to take a book for free and/or donate another book whenever you have one to give.

This year, the Little Free Library Sharing Network—now more than 80,000 libraries strong worldwide—is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Todd H. Bol started the first Little Free Library in Wisconsin in 2009 with the goal of inspiring readers and fostering community. Bol died last year at age 62, but his idea was so popular, it grew into a non-profit organization with worldwide participation.

The website has a guide for how to start your own Little Free Library, tiny sheds to buy (with doors to keep out the weather), kits for building your own, and discounted books to stock it. You can register your library to receive an official charter sign and number, with the option to be placed on the World Map of Little Free Library locations.

The Crozet Little Free Library on Jarmans Gap Rd. is official! The 10th anniversary will be celebrated with a Big Share on May 17-19, 2019. Just stop by a Little Free Library that weekend, snap a photo of your visit, and post it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter #LFL10 to be entered in a drawing for a $20 gift certificate to the online store littlefreelibrary.org/10years.