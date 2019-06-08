Crozet Flag Dedication June 14

The 80-foot flagpole next to the ArborLife office in downtown Crozet will be dedicated to the volunteer civic spirit of Crozet at a ceremony at the flagstaff at 6 p.m. on June 14, Flag Day.

The move is intended to honor and perpetuate the town’s citizens’ longstanding tradition of volunteering to improve the lives and safety of area residents, exemplified in the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department and the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, as well as organizations such as Crozet Park, the Crozet Community Association, the Crozet Trails Crew, The Green Olive Tree, Peachtree League and others whose members’ generosity creates the vibrant, friendly town we all love today.

White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek will speak at the ceremony, a plaque expressing gratitude to volunteers will be mounted on the pole and a large Crozet flag will be added to the staff. The public is invited to attend.