Municipal Band Plays Music Under the Stars

In the time-honored tradition of municipal bands performing outside in park band shells, the Charlottesville Municipal Band kicked off its summer season with a Music Under the Stars concert at Claudius Crozet Park on June 4. The enormous audience nearly filled the field opposite the Dauset Pavilion where the band was set up, and the perfect spring weather, food truck, beer sales, kids, dogs and kickballs made for a carnival atmosphere. The pleasing program, under the direction of Steve Layman, ranged from Broadway Show Stoppers to a Mahler symphony finale to Sousa marches. Gary Fagan, legendary Henley Middle School band director from 1973 to 2009, played a rousing Drum Concerto by Larry Neeck. The band performs every other Tuesday evening throughout the summer. The next concert will be at Fluvanna High School, followed by three at the Paramount Theater and one at the Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center. You can also hear them at the Monticello Naturalization Ceremony on July 4. Thanks for bringing your outstanding music to Crozet!