Crozet Catholic Mission held its First Communion Mass on May 12, Mother’s Day, and 13 children received the sacrament, including: Camden Callihan, Margaret Chambers, Brooke D’Arcy, Vincent Lawrie, Vivian Lawrie, Serafin Loukas, Thomas Loukas, Fionnuala O’Loughlin, Reilly Malin, Luis Rodriguez, Mae Strobach, Maximus Thorsen and Emma Yoensky.