Town Flag Pole Dedicated

The 80-foot flagpole that ArborLife Tree Care owner Roger Baber installed next to his office in downtown last summer was dedicated to the spirit of volunteer service that distinguishes Crozet’s civic life at a ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, before a crowd of about 100. White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek and Crozet native Leonard Sandridge, former U.Va. chief operating officer, made remarks on the depth of meaning the flag embodies, the ideals and the sacrifices of the nation. The Crozet Chorus sang patriotic songs as the flags were raised—U.S. (15-by-25 feet), Virginia, POW/MIA, with a 10-by-10 Crozet flag added. A soulful rendition of taps ended the ceremony.

The plaque mounted on the staff reads:

The Spirit of Crozet

We fly our banners high

in honor of our volunteer civic spirit

and our tradition of neighbors helping neighbors

in the fire, rescue, and police services and in the armed forces.

In gratitude to those who serve,

and in memory of those who proudly passed this legacy to us, we dedicate this flagstaff.

June 14, 2019