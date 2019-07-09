Vocalists Sparkle in Crozet Orchestra’s Spring Concert

The Crozet Orchestra’s Spring Concert on June 1 featured a varied program of ethereal vocal selections, from Delibes’ “Flower Duet” to Dvorak’s “Song to the Moon” to Borodin’s “And This is My Beloved” from Kismet, all expertly accompanied by the robust 45-member orchestra directed by Philip Clark. Magnificent singing by Heather Hightower, Christina Fleming, Sarah Sherman, Victoria Clement, and Wesley Diener from the Center for Vocal Study on Charlottesville’s downtown mall was also accompanied in part by accomplished pianist Katherine Nies, who wowed the audience with a movement from Mozart’s Piano Concerto (of Elvira Madigan fame). The highlight of the evening was Henley Middle School student Noah Ginsburg’s—who recently sang the role of Kurt in the WAHS production of The Sound of Music—performance of Elton John’s “Your Song.” The orchestra soared to new heights in Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite to conclude the concert. The refreshing mixture of classical and popular music delighted the full house, who showed their appreciation with a standing ovation!