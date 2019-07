Peachtree 12s Are District Champs

The 12-year old Peachtree Baseball All-Stars defeated Greene July 1 to become District V Babe Ruth Champions. Peachtree hosted the tournamnet at Claudius Crozet Park. Front row, from left: Peter Mierzejewski, Jeremy Hill, Jack Parkins, Kevin Keyton, Daniel Rubendall, Julian Miles; second row: Cole Madison, Kase Goldstein, Gryfin Costa, Jay Miller, Tyler Williams; third row: Ethan Boczek, Gray Heilman, Jake Johnson, Noble Brown; back row: Manager Sam Parkins, Coach Joe Miller, Coach Bryan Heilman, and Coach Sam Madison.