Peachtree 12U Softball Heading to World Series

The 12U Peachtree Softball All-Stars won the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Qualifier in Suffolk on June 22, earning the team a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series, which begins July 25 in Jensen Beach, Florida. The Peachtree League expanded to include softball just three years ago, and this is the first time it has had a team has qualify for the World Series.

The team is fundraising to cover the costs of travel and hotel expenses for the 12 girls and their coaches.

Contributions can be made to Peachtree, a 501(c)(3), or through the team’s GoFundMe page, at www.gofundme.com/f/Peachtree12USoftball.

The team is head coached by Peachtree Softball Vice President Kristen Hardy, with assistant coaches Ben Jones, Ned Hardy, and Eric Fink.

The team members are: Jillie Clark, Raylynn Crusse-Williams, Ellie Fink, Ava Hardy, Emory Hux, Summer Jones, Kassidy Keyton, Ananya Madaan, Jailynn Ross, Gracie Stephen, Lexi Steppe and Madison Steppe.