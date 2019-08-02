Connector Rolls Out in Crozet

There will be music, refreshments and a chance to win free passes at two Crozet events celebrating the start of scheduled commuter bus service between points in Crozet and stops in Charlottesville. The Crozet Connect bus operated by Jaunt begins regularly scheduled stops Monday, August 5.

The bus, featuring WiFi and USB ports, will be at Starr Hill Friday, August 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be music by the Crozet Jam Band to entertain the crowd while they learn about the new service.

The Old Trail launch party will be August 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Village Center, featuring music by Crozet artist Sarah Lopez and refreshment and information tents set up by local merchants.

For the full schedule of Connector stops, which pick up each weekday morning and return in the evening, go to jaunt.org.