Trails Crew Gets a Shed

A new shed was delivered to Claudius Crozet Park August 16 to store the Crozet Trails Crew equipment and supplies. The Crew thanks Starr Hill Brewery, which designated Crozet Trails Crew as the beneficiary of its “Cheers for Charity” program in June, and Crozet neighbors who support them.

The proceeds from June were enough to pay for the new shed. The Trails Crew owns tools and equipment for building simple structures, clearing trails, and ongoing trail maintenance of several miles of trails within Crozet.

More information about the Trails Crew and the Crozet greenway can be found at Crozet TrailsCrew.org.