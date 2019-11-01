Steve Harvey Campaign Statement

White Hall Representation, A Difference In Mindset

By Steve Harvey, candidate for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

I’ve been asked, over and again—at debates, interviews and by hundreds of constituents – to delineate what differentiates me from my opponent. I’m always happy to address the question because the answer is central to this election and represents the heart and soul of my campaign.

I first experienced Albemarle County when my father was stationed here for Army JAG training at UVA. I attended Meriwether Lewis Elementary with my sisters and lived near West Leigh Drive. My sister Misha and I spent our summers, and every free moment, chasing creek critters a few strides from our home and getting in trouble for staying out too late. Sis and I were forever hunting an infamous bullfrog claimed to be larger than our Siberian Husky, with leaping abilities that would shame a kangaroo. My father started that rumor after reading Mark Twain. Unfortunately, dad’s next duty assignment arrived and we moved before we could locate and capture the notorious frog.

My father’s assignments carried us all around the globe. Regardless of the posting, I always compared the setting to my beloved Albemarle County. The result was always the same – the gem that is Albemarle was unmatched in beauty – its citizens, unequaled in kindness, charity and character.

While serving as an Army Blackhawk Helicopter pilot, I suffered a training injury. The order that I would not be authorized to continue flight duty was devastating. However, as with most bad news, there was a silver lining. The Army granted the Harveys ​carte blanche​to relocate from Alabama to anywhere in the continental United States. Kate and I packed up our belongings and caravanned to Virginia as fast as our overloaded 20-year-old clunker of a car (passed down from grandma Harvey) could manage. After nearly 20 years away from Albemarle I was finally home.

My opponent recounts a very different experience in describing her time away from Albemarle County. In a recent interview, on Jerry Miller’s I Love Cville Show, she absolutely glows when describing her time in Boston, decrying the restrictions she felt growing up in Albemarle. She explained that returning to Albemarle “was a really difficult decision.”

Furthermore, my opponent relates how she loved the way local government operated in New England – it’s how “local government should work, in an ideal world.” Later in the interview she admits that her family was forced to move back to Albemarle due to burdensome regulations/taxes that were destroying their family dental practice. Unfortunately she has failed to recognize that she consistently brings these same problems with her when legislating on our Board of Supervisors. Her over-tax, over-spend and over-regulate approach to managing White Hall reflects her fondness for how things are done in an overwhelmingly bureaucratic setting. Supervisor Mallek’s philosophy results in a citizenry that is subservient to government. I believe just the opposite should abound – the individual should be paramount – the government should answer to its citizens, not the other way around.

After passing along my opponent’s voting record and proposed legislation (e.g., RAIN TAX, brush burning debacle, ever-spiraling tax increases, etc.) to White Hall constituents, voters have repeatedly asked me why Mrs. Mallek has pushed for things so antithetical to the area. When I first began visiting your neighborhoods, knocking on your doors, chatting with you, I didn’t have an answer. Her approach to government was baffling, nonsensical. Having learned of her admiration for the intrusive, officious, overbearing tax-and-spend regulatory nightmare that is the political landscape in New England, I now understand why there is a canyon-sized divide between Mrs. Mallek’s philosophy and that of her constituents.

My goal in running for Board of Supervisors has been to conserve the rustic nature of our area, to reduce the tax burden and red tape that threatens our citizenry’s livelihoods and to alleviate the stress caused by the rapid growth in Crozet.

My opponent recently admitted in our Crozet Library Debate that, “Infrastructure has been neglected for a generation.” Clearly, then, the “neglect” occurred during her twelve-year watch. If you wasted forty minutes fighting traffic on your way home this evening, you have the existing Board of Supervisors (and Mrs. Mallek) to thank. Crozet should not be the lowest priority on VDOT’s list of concerns for 2020 (i.e., see the 2019-2020 Albemarle County Priorities Presentation from January 2019 – acquiesced in by my opponent). I will make our voices heard when VDOT recommendations are on the table. I will only vote Yes when the residents of White Hall are given their due. I will fight any proposed Rain Tax or similar scheme that threatens the survival of the bucolic farms that make White Hall the most beautiful part of Virginia. I love this area and its citizens, will listen when you speak and will clash with any individual or entity that threatens the livelihoods or rights of White Hall’s citizens.