SNPATFKT! (Shenandoah National Park Appalachian Trail Fastest Known Time!)

John Andersen, co-owner of Crozet Running, Crozet Gazette columnist, and star ultrarunner, established a new “FKT” (Fastest Known Time) of 23:48:59 running the complete Shenandoah National Park section of the Appalachian Trail on October 19.

John started at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at the trailhead off Route 522 in Front Royal and finished at Rockfish Gap. The trail was 107.9 miles and including 24,000 feet of elevation gain. He finished at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, becoming the first person ever to run over 100 miles on the Appalachian Trail in a single day.

“It was beautiful clear night full of stars and a half moon, and then a beautiful fall day,” John said. John was crewed by his wife Michelle Andersen, fellow Crozet ultrarunner Michael Dubova, and endurance-legend David Horton.

“This was just an amazing adventure with some of the closest people to me,” John said. “I’ve been forged as a trail runner on the AT and this was a really unique way to explore more of the park, honor the AT, and test myself.

“It was easily the hardest thing I have ever done.”