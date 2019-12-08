Cutting a View at Afton Overlook

The view of Rockfish Valley has just been greatly improved by the crew of Creation Appreciation, LLC, a professional landscape service in Afton. When driving on Route 250 across Afton Mountain, workmen can be seen felling trees and clearing brush on a very challenging site. A small bobcat machine created a newly accessible area where picnic tables, now in storage, will be installed. Landscaping will be completed along with grading and sod to establish an effective drainage pattern and a more user-friendly viewing area. Paving the parking area and painting lines will complete the job.